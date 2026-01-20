Previous
Next
The bells are chiming by matsonnestam
265 / 365

The bells are chiming

An attempt at symmetry, here in Trani in Puglia, Italy.
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
73% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mats ace
@aecasey An attempt at symmetry
January 25th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact