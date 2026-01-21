Previous
A red Vespa by matsonnestam
A red Vespa

Around the corner you will find home made pasta.

Bari, Puglia, Italy in the rain in January at the famous via degli Oricchette.

The perspective follows the street, no post processing applied.
21st January 2026

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Photo Details

