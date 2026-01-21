Sign up
266 / 365
A red Vespa
Around the corner you will find home made pasta.
Bari, Puglia, Italy in the rain in January at the famous via degli Oricchette.
The perspective follows the street, no post processing applied.
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
270
photos
22
followers
43
following
73% complete
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
E-M5
Taken
21st January 2026 8:16am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
italy
,
sooc
,
b2b-6
