Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
265 / 365
Sant’Oronzo
According to the legend the first bishop of Lecce in Puglia, watching over the entrance to Piazza Duomo.
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
266
photos
22
followers
43
following
72% complete
View this month »
259
260
261
262
263
264
265
266
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
E-M5
Taken
23rd January 2026 7:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
italy
,
statue
,
lecce
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close