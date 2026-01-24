Previous
The olive tree, in the backlight by matsonnestam
The olive tree, in the backlight

January, sun is low, shining through the leaves.
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
