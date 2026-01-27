Sign up
272 / 365
Taxi Driver
My get pushed challenge: "perhaps you could take a photo that illustrates a movie title".
Here is a modern take on Taxi Driver, a 1976 American neo-noir psychological drama film directed by Martin Scorsese set in a decaying New York City following the Vietnam War.
Here we are instead in Roman suburbs in the 2020's, indeed also an interesting time.
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
iPhone 17 Pro
27th January 2026 12:58pm
street
taxi-driver
film-title
street-130
get-pushed-704
Mats
ace
@spanishliz
Here is a "Taxi Driver" for you.
January 27th, 2026
Liz Milne
ace
I like it! Great choice for the challenge.
January 27th, 2026
