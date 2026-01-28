Previous
Pallets by matsonnestam
273 / 365

Pallets

A pallet (also called a skid) is a flat transport structure, which supports goods in a stable fashion while being lifted - Wikipedia

Yes, today is such a day. Rain pouring. Not much inspiration so... Here are some colourful pallets close to home.
28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

Mats

@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
