Snowfall in Stockholm
Snowfall in Stockholm

A view on a walk over Ladugårdsgärdet in Stockholm, -5 C (23 F) and snow in the air.
1st February 2026

Mats

@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Footnote: The tower in the background is called Kaknästornet and its used a central hub in the Swedish telecommunication networks. It used to be open for the public and had both a restaurant and a cafeteria on the top floors. But also having the functions it has it is now a protected building closed to the public since 2018 and it is in theory unlawful to photograph it. However, it is basically impossible to take photos anywhere in Stockholm of the skyline without it being prominently displayed. It is after all the tallest building in the region. A recent court case also confirmed this as it was dropped even before reaching the court. So feel free to shoot as long as you don't go near enough to show any detail of the actual installations on the tower.
February 1st, 2026  
