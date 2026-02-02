Previous
Ice in Stockholm by matsonnestam
Ice in Stockholm

An ice covered lake in the Stockholm winterland
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Mats
Footnote: The lake is called Mälaren and is the third largest lake in Sweden after Vänern and Vättern. Contrary to the two bigger ones, Mälaren hosts about 8000 islands and isles many of them unpopulated. The island, Björnholmen (literally Bearisle), to the right in picture is populated by a few families only having no access to the mainland other than through their own boats.
February 2nd, 2026  
