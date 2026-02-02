Sign up
Previous
278 / 365
Ice in Stockholm
An ice covered lake in the Stockholm winterland
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
1
0
Mats
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Tags
ice
,
lake
,
sweden
,
stockholm
Mats
ace
Footnote: The lake is called Mälaren and is the third largest lake in Sweden after Vänern and Vättern. Contrary to the two bigger ones, Mälaren hosts about 8000 islands and isles many of them unpopulated. The island, Björnholmen (literally Bearisle), to the right in picture is populated by a few families only having no access to the mainland other than through their own boats.
February 2nd, 2026
