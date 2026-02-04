Previous
Märklin H0 by matsonnestam
Märklin H0

My get pushed challenge: "I see from your description you are returning to your teenage hobbies, so excluding photography, show us what your other hobbies are that you have returned to..."

One of them, but for Christmas only, is to set up a small model railway celebrating the festive season. A hobby I also had at a very young age.

Here are the two locomotives I had as a kid, found at my parents home. I doubt that they still work but they make nice decorations and stills.
Mats

A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
@sidpixel here is a hobby I have returned to
February 4th, 2026  
@matsonnestam Ah what a lovely reminder of your youth, many a happy hour…
Nicely captured Mats
February 4th, 2026  
Footnote: Märklin, in Sweden and Germany almost a synonym for model railways, is a German toy manufacturer that started with doll house accessories but evolved into the main model railway system and company. The most popular scale is H0: 1:87.

For many years they have struggled financially but returned to profit during the pandemic.
February 4th, 2026  
Very nicely presented
February 4th, 2026  
