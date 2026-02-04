Märklin H0

My get pushed challenge: "I see from your description you are returning to your teenage hobbies, so excluding photography, show us what your other hobbies are that you have returned to..."



One of them, but for Christmas only, is to set up a small model railway celebrating the festive season. A hobby I also had at a very young age.



Here are the two locomotives I had as a kid, found at my parents home. I doubt that they still work but they make nice decorations and stills.