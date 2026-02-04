Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
280 / 365
Märklin H0
My get pushed challenge: "I see from your description you are returning to your teenage hobbies, so excluding photography, show us what your other hobbies are that you have returned to..."
One of them, but for Christmas only, is to set up a small model railway celebrating the festive season. A hobby I also had at a very young age.
Here are the two locomotives I had as a kid, found at my parents home. I doubt that they still work but they make nice decorations and stills.
4th February 2026
4th Feb 26
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
280
photos
22
followers
44
following
76% complete
View this month »
273
274
275
276
277
278
279
280
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
4th February 2026 11:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
model
,
hobby
,
locomotive
,
get-pushed-705
Mats
ace
@sidpixel
here is a hobby I have returned to
February 4th, 2026
Sid
ace
@matsonnestam
Ah what a lovely reminder of your youth, many a happy hour…
Nicely captured Mats
February 4th, 2026
Mats
ace
Footnote: Märklin, in Sweden and Germany almost a synonym for model railways, is a German toy manufacturer that started with doll house accessories but evolved into the main model railway system and company. The most popular scale is H0: 1:87.
For many years they have struggled financially but returned to profit during the pandemic.
February 4th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very nicely presented
February 4th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Nicely captured Mats
For many years they have struggled financially but returned to profit during the pandemic.