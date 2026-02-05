Previous
The Lyre

The Lyre a cafeteria and restaurant along the southern shore of Mälaren in Stockholm
5th February 2026 5th Feb 26

Mats

Footnote: The yellow wooden villa in the picture is Konditori Lyran, a historic building dating back to 1867, located on the southern shore of Mälaren in Stockholm close to the neighbourhood where I grew up. Originally it was built as a private residence but it soon became a vibrant cultural meeting place during the late 19th century.

The house was owned by Fredrika and Carl Limnell, who hosted writers, musicians and intellectuals for music, readings and social gatherings. The name Lyran comes from the lyre sculpture, in the picture, once placed here in honor of the Swedish 18th century national bard Carl Michael Bellman.

In the 1960s, as the surrounding area was developed, the villa was restored and transformed into a café and bakery. Today, Konditori Lyran continues to serve visitors Swedish husmanskost, hearty home cooking. You will find it outside the traditional tourist paths of Stockholm but it is easily accessible with public transport and well worth a visit if not only for the beautiful views over the lake.
February 5th, 2026  
