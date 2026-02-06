Previous
Taking off by matsonnestam
Taking off

Going back to Rome after a winter week in Stockholm
6th February 2026 6th Feb 26

View this month

Footnote: Arlanda outside Stockholm is the main Swedish airport and is a significant hub for both SAS and Norwegian Airways. The name Arlanda was decided after a competition prior to the airport opening in the early 1960's. It is derived from Arland, an old name for the parish Ärlinghundra where the airport is situated. The '-a' was added in analogy with other Swedish place names ending with -landa and also plays on the Swedish verb "landa", which means "to land".
February 6th, 2026  
