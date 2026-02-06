Sign up
282 / 365
Taking off
Going back to Rome after a winter week in Stockholm
6th February 2026
6th Feb 26
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
6th February 2026 10:19am
sun
flight
airplane
Mats
ace
Footnote: Arlanda outside Stockholm is the main Swedish airport and is a significant hub for both SAS and Norwegian Airways. The name Arlanda was decided after a competition prior to the airport opening in the early 1960's. It is derived from Arland, an old name for the parish Ärlinghundra where the airport is situated. The '-a' was added in analogy with other Swedish place names ending with -landa and also plays on the Swedish verb "landa", which means "to land".
February 6th, 2026
