Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
283 / 365
Me and my guitar
My get pushed challenge: "I see from your description you are returning to your teenage hobbies, so excluding photography, show us what your other hobbies are that you have returned to..."
Here I am practicing my classical guitar, a hobby that have been returning to at different stages of my life.
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
283
photos
22
followers
44
following
77% complete
View this month »
276
277
278
279
280
281
282
283
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
7th February 2026 1:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
guitar
,
get-pushed-705
Mats
ace
Footnote: The ring in the picture that I'm always wearing is the one that is awarded to you after completing your Master of Science in Engineering at KTH, the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm.
In a sense that is also a hobby I am returning to, studying and contemplating over physics in general and electrical engineering in particular.
February 7th, 2026
Mats
ace
@sidpixel
here is another hobby I have returned to
February 7th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
In a sense that is also a hobby I am returning to, studying and contemplating over physics in general and electrical engineering in particular.