Previous
Me and my guitar by matsonnestam
283 / 365

Me and my guitar

My get pushed challenge: "I see from your description you are returning to your teenage hobbies, so excluding photography, show us what your other hobbies are that you have returned to..."

Here I am practicing my classical guitar, a hobby that have been returning to at different stages of my life.
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
77% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mats ace
Footnote: The ring in the picture that I'm always wearing is the one that is awarded to you after completing your Master of Science in Engineering at KTH, the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm.

In a sense that is also a hobby I am returning to, studying and contemplating over physics in general and electrical engineering in particular.
February 7th, 2026  
Mats ace
@sidpixel here is another hobby I have returned to
February 7th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact