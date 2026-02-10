Sign up
Previous
286 / 365
The coffee table - early in the morning
It's still dark at 6 am, the red shines but it was to difficult to isolate with all the other shades of it in the frame. So, no selective colours for today.
10th February 2026
10th Feb 26
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
red
,
morning
,
night-photo
