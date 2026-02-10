Previous
The coffee table - early in the morning by matsonnestam
The coffee table - early in the morning

It's still dark at 6 am, the red shines but it was to difficult to isolate with all the other shades of it in the frame. So, no selective colours for today.
Mats

@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
