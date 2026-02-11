Sign up
Previous
287 / 365
Walking towards the parking spot
My darling wife on her stroll under her umbrella towards where we parked in Velletri, one of the villages in Castelli Romani.
Taken as entry into my current get pushed challenge of selective colours.
11th February 2026
11th Feb 26
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
11th February 2026 12:26pm
Tags
italy
,
umbrella
,
selective-color
,
velletri
,
get-pushed-706
,
darkroom-sc
Mats
ace
@kali66
yet some selective colours
February 11th, 2026
