Walking towards the parking spot by matsonnestam
Walking towards the parking spot

My darling wife on her stroll under her umbrella towards where we parked in Velletri, one of the villages in Castelli Romani.

Taken as entry into my current get pushed challenge of selective colours.
11th February 2026 11th Feb 26

Mats

@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
@kali66 yet some selective colours
February 11th, 2026  
