Anyone for coffee? by matsonnestam
288 / 365

Anyone for coffee?

More selective colours, more playing around in Lightroom and finding the proper settings in my camera.

Maybe Nespresso will buy the image ;)

Taken as part of my get pushed challenge of selective colours.
12th February 2026 12th Feb 26

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Mats ace
@kali66 more selective colours
February 12th, 2026  
