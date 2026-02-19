Previous
Vintage faucets by matsonnestam
295 / 365

Vintage faucets

My get pushed challenge, use long exposure with water.

However, open water is far away, there are even nicer fountains close by, so, I'll do what I can.

Here are the vintage faucets in our laundry room spraying water at full speed.

Exposure set at one minute, camera taking care of the rest.
19th February 2026 19th Feb 26

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
80% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mats ace
I am also tagging this for window light only. The view is only illuminated by a below ground window.
February 19th, 2026  
Mats ace
@dkbarnett a long exposure of water for you
February 19th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact