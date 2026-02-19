Sign up
Previous
295 / 365
Vintage faucets
My get pushed challenge, use long exposure with water.
However, open water is far away, there are even nicer fountains close by, so, I'll do what I can.
Here are the vintage faucets in our laundry room spraying water at full speed.
Exposure set at one minute, camera taking care of the rest.
19th February 2026
19th Feb 26
2
0
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
295
photos
22
followers
46
following
80% complete
Photo Details
Views 6
6
Comments 2
2
Album
365
Taken
19th February 2026 2:43pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
laundry
,
water
,
faucet
,
get-pushed-707
,
52wc-2026-w8
Mats
ace
I am also tagging this for window light only. The view is only illuminated by a below ground window.
February 19th, 2026
Mats
ace
@dkbarnett
a long exposure of water for you
February 19th, 2026
