Honey bee on dandelion by matsonnestam
297 / 365

Honey bee on dandelion

A shaken and blurry image, but still, it is a sign of changing seasons.
21st February 2026 21st Feb 26

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Mats ace
Footnote: It is not the first time I see honey bees in my garden so, presumably, there are some bee keepers nearby.

Dandelions are apparently one of the first springtime sources of pollen for honey bees and the bee keepers love when fields are turning yellow. Ourselves, we do not really care for the lawns this time of the year and we let the daisies and the dandelions fairly free much to the delight of the local insect fauna.
February 21st, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fabulous close-up
February 21st, 2026  
