Previous
297 / 365
Honey bee on dandelion
A shaken and blurry image, but still, it is a sign of changing seasons.
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
2
1
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
21st February 2026 1:17pm
bee
,
insect
,
garden
,
springtime
Mats
ace
Footnote: It is not the first time I see honey bees in my garden so, presumably, there are some bee keepers nearby.
Dandelions are apparently one of the first springtime sources of pollen for honey bees and the bee keepers love when fields are turning yellow. Ourselves, we do not really care for the lawns this time of the year and we let the daisies and the dandelions fairly free much to the delight of the local insect fauna.
February 21st, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fabulous close-up
February 21st, 2026
