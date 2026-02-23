Sign up
299 / 365
Daisies
No, we will not mow the lawn!
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Tags
flower
,
bloom
,
garden
,
daisy
,
springtime
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
too beautiful to mow (and better for pollinators!)
February 23rd, 2026
