Previous
300 / 365
Capturing the sun behind the Spruce
A frist attempt on my get pushed challenge of Contre-Jour – Photographing Into The Light
24th February 2026
24th Feb 26
Mats
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Tags
tree
,
garden
,
spruce
,
contre-jour
,
get-pushed-708
Mats
ace
@farmreporter
a first attempt
February 24th, 2026
