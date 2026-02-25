Previous
Low February sun by matsonnestam
301 / 365

Low February sun

I am continuing on my get pushed challenge: Contre-Jour – Photographing Into The Light

Here a lonely tree on a field nearby illuminated by the February sun.
25th February 2026 25th Feb 26

Photo Details

Footnote: An image taken in the ultra-wide mode on an iPhone. The 35 mm equivalent lens has a focal length of only 13 mm, which really shows in the image. Everything in the edges are collapsing towards the centre. I like the effect anyway, it creates some nice leading lines.

It is a photo I would not been able to do on my system gear as the lenses I own do not reach that very short focal length.
February 25th, 2026  
February 25th, 2026  
