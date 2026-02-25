Sign up
Previous
301 / 365
Low February sun
I am continuing on my get pushed challenge: Contre-Jour – Photographing Into The Light
Here a lonely tree on a field nearby illuminated by the February sun.
25th February 2026
25th Feb 26
Mats
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
365
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
25th February 2026 9:04am
tree
skies
contre-jour
get-pushed-708
Mats
Footnote: An image taken in the ultra-wide mode on an iPhone. The 35 mm equivalent lens has a focal length of only 13 mm, which really shows in the image. Everything in the edges are collapsing towards the centre. I like the effect anyway, it creates some nice leading lines.
It is a photo I would not been able to do on my system gear as the lenses I own do not reach that very short focal length.
February 25th, 2026
Mats
@farmreporter
my second attempt
February 25th, 2026
