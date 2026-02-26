Sign up
Previous
302 / 365
Olive leafs
I am continuing on my get pushed challenge: Contre-Jour – Photographing Into The Light
Here some olive leafs against the skies in Lazio.
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
3
1
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
302
photos
23
followers
47
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
26th February 2026 11:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
skies
,
contre-jour
,
get-pushed-708
Mats
ace
@farmreporter
my third attempt
February 26th, 2026
Wendy
ace
This is gorgeous! Love the sun burst you were able to capture.
February 26th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Glorious heavens
February 26th, 2026
