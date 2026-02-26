Previous
Olive leafs by matsonnestam
302 / 365

Olive leafs

I am continuing on my get pushed challenge: Contre-Jour – Photographing Into The Light

Here some olive leafs against the skies in Lazio.
26th February 2026 26th Feb 26

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
82% complete

Mats ace
@farmreporter my third attempt
February 26th, 2026  
Wendy ace
This is gorgeous! Love the sun burst you were able to capture.
February 26th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Glorious heavens
February 26th, 2026  
