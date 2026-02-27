Previous
Trees along the main square by matsonnestam
303 / 365

Trees along the main square

A stroll along the main square of Grottaferrata, one of the Castelli Romani
27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
83% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mats ace
Why tag this as a "Curse of the Modern Age" you may ask? The trees look beautiful and well maintained the green moss just adding a twist of colour.

But, if you look closely you will see pink and blue strands of confetti on the tree trunks. They are signs from a now forgotten Carnival a week or so ago, results of using spray cans that you may buy from Alibaba or Temu that promise "an epic colourful explosion of confetti".

But, afterwards, over time, it just slowly decays into grey dust.
February 27th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact