Previous
303 / 365
Trees along the main square
A stroll along the main square of Grottaferrata, one of the Castelli Romani
27th February 2026
27th Feb 26
1
0
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
303
photos
23
followers
47
following
83% complete
View this month »
296
297
298
299
300
301
302
303
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
27th February 2026 11:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
street
,
coma-21
Mats
ace
Why tag this as a "Curse of the Modern Age" you may ask? The trees look beautiful and well maintained the green moss just adding a twist of colour.
But, if you look closely you will see pink and blue strands of confetti on the tree trunks. They are signs from a now forgotten Carnival a week or so ago, results of using spray cans that you may buy from Alibaba or Temu that promise "an epic colourful explosion of confetti".
But, afterwards, over time, it just slowly decays into grey dust.
February 27th, 2026
