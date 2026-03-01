Previous
Resting Daisy by matsonnestam
305 / 365

Resting Daisy

Taken as entry to Rainbows for March. Pink is the colour, flower is the word.
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

Mats

@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
