Wildlife in my garden by matsonnestam
310 / 365

Wildlife in my garden

My get pushed challenge: “wildlife", any non-domesticated animal, bird, insect in its natural environment. Here is a bumblebee seeking for the laurel flowers.

And also an entry into Rainbows for March, the colour is blue, as in the shades of the leaves of the Laurel.
6th March 2026 6th Mar 26

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
@sidpixel a bit of wildlife for you
March 6th, 2026  
