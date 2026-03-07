Sign up
Previous
311 / 365
Viola
An entry into Rainbows for March, the colour is purple, or magenta or viola as we sometimes (not so much nowadays) say in Swedish.
7th March 2026
7th Mar 26
3
0
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
3
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
rainbow-2026
,
get-pushed-709
,
b2b-7
Mats
ace
Why get pushed? My challenge is wild life? But look closely and you will find a small bug on the stem of the flower.
March 7th, 2026
Mats
ace
Why back to basics? This is just exported from the camera no post processing applied other than jpeg conversion from raw. Still life? Does a live flower count?
March 7th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ahhhhh lovely minimal image and great dof
March 7th, 2026
