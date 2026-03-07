Previous
Viola by matsonnestam
Viola

An entry into Rainbows for March, the colour is purple, or magenta or viola as we sometimes (not so much nowadays) say in Swedish.
Mats

A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Photo Details

Why get pushed? My challenge is wild life? But look closely and you will find a small bug on the stem of the flower.
March 7th, 2026  
Why back to basics? This is just exported from the camera no post processing applied other than jpeg conversion from raw. Still life? Does a live flower count?
March 7th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ahhhhh lovely minimal image and great dof
March 7th, 2026  
