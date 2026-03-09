Previous
Red shapes by matsonnestam
Red shapes

Continuing my quest on rainbow march, red is the colour. Here a table cloth and a beer bottle opener.
9th March 2026

Footnote: The bottle opener is from the 1950's and was present to my late father in law who at the time imported refills for ballpoint pens into Sweden from Germany. The, at that time and still today, leading manufacturer is called Dokumental at the time based in Hamburg which explains why you see the city coat of arms on the opener.
March 9th, 2026  
