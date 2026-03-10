Previous
Watering by matsonnestam
314 / 365

Watering

Continuing my rainbow March, Orange is the colour of today, red of yesterday, yellow of tomorrow.
10th March 2026 10th Mar 26

Mats

@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
