Yellow leaf by matsonnestam
315 / 365

Yellow leaf

A laurel leaf in my garden now in March. Another entry into Rainbow March.

Shot on iPhone.
11th March 2026 11th Mar 26

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
86% complete

