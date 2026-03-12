Previous
In the rain by matsonnestam
316 / 365

In the rain

It is raining toady in Rocca di Papa, it was as well yesterday and will too tomorrow.

Here are some olive leafs against the roman skies.

An entry into rainbow march, green is the colour. And yes, heavy editing from a fairly shitty iPhone image.
12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
