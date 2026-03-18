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Dandelions and an insect by matsonnestam
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Dandelions and an insect

More for rainbow march, the colour is yellow.
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
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