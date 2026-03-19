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Olea Europaea
The olive tree in our garden shooting sprouts.
An entry into rainbow march, the colour is green.
An entry into get pushed where I am supposed to choose a word from March words (
https://365project.org/annied/the-ones-i-left/2026-03-01),
the word is vegetable, olives are vegetables are not they?
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
323
photos
22
followers
48
following
88% complete
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365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
19th March 2026 2:34pm
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