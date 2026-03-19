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Olea Europaea by matsonnestam
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Olea Europaea

The olive tree in our garden shooting sprouts.

An entry into rainbow march, the colour is green.

An entry into get pushed where I am supposed to choose a word from March words ( https://365project.org/annied/the-ones-i-left/2026-03-01), the word is vegetable, olives are vegetables are not they?
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
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