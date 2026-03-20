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324 / 365
Vera - Frizzante o naturale?
Many recent challenges at once:
- Reflections - get pushed last week
- Words of the month, my get pushed this week - water
- The colour of the day in rainbow month - Blue
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
324
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20th March 2026 2:01pm
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get-pushed-711
Mats
ace
@annied
water the word of the day for you
March 20th, 2026
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