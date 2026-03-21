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Purple Lavender by matsonnestam
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Purple Lavender

Closing week 3 on Rainbow march, the colour is purple.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
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