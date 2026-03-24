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Oxythyrea funesta
A critter crawling around on the terra cotta floor of our terrace. Filling the frame with orange for rainbow march.
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
328
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22
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48
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1
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
24th March 2026 12:44pm
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rainbow-2026
Mats
ace
It is also a twist on my current get pushed challenge to do selective colours. Here only the background is in colour, the object in black and white :). But, no, I am not tagging it for entry.
March 24th, 2026
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