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Oxythyrea funesta by matsonnestam
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Oxythyrea funesta

A critter crawling around on the terra cotta floor of our terrace. Filling the frame with orange for rainbow march.
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
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Mats ace
It is also a twist on my current get pushed challenge to do selective colours. Here only the background is in colour, the object in black and white :). But, no, I am not tagging it for entry.
March 24th, 2026  
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