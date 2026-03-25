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Cucciolo - Filling the frame by matsonnestam
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Cucciolo - Filling the frame

Filling a frame in rainbow march with our cat Cucciolo (a Chartreuse) and selective yellow colours on his eyes as requested by my get pushed partner.
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
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Mats ace
@dkbarnett selective yellow for you
March 25th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Cats are probably the most focused of critters! Look at that stare. Good shot!
March 25th, 2026  
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