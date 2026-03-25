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Cucciolo - Filling the frame
Filling a frame in rainbow march with our cat Cucciolo (a Chartreuse) and selective yellow colours on his eyes as requested by my get pushed partner.
25th March 2026
25th Mar 26
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Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
329
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Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M5
Taken
25th March 2026 2:14pm
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yellow
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cat
,
selective-colour
,
cucciolo
,
rainbow-2026
,
get-pushed-712
Mats
ace
@dkbarnett
selective yellow for you
March 25th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Cats are probably the most focused of critters! Look at that stare. Good shot!
March 25th, 2026
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