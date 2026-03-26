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Filling the frame with green by matsonnestam
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Filling the frame with green

The Cherry Laurel in my garden (not to confused with the Bay Laurel) setting bright new green foliage.

An entry into rainbow march filling the frame with green. And also somewhat a blink to my get pushed challenge of selective colours.
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
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