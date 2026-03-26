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Filling the frame with green
The Cherry Laurel in my garden (not to confused with the Bay Laurel) setting bright new green foliage.
An entry into rainbow march filling the frame with green. And also somewhat a blink to my get pushed challenge of selective colours.
26th March 2026
26th Mar 26
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Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
330
photos
22
followers
48
following
90% complete
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Photo Details
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3
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
26th March 2026 11:17am
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green
,
yellow
,
rainbow-2026
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