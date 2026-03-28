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332 / 365
A Spitfire in Rome
Trying to fill the frame with violet as part of rainbow March, but all I found around was in red. So, with a little help from my friend Photomator, now the car cover and the surrounding pillars are repainted in purple :)
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
332
photos
22
followers
48
following
90% complete
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Photo Details
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1
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365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
28th March 2026 9:09am
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purple
,
car
,
rainbow-2026
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