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A Spitfire in Rome by matsonnestam
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A Spitfire in Rome

Trying to fill the frame with violet as part of rainbow March, but all I found around was in red. So, with a little help from my friend Photomator, now the car cover and the surrounding pillars are repainted in purple :)
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
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