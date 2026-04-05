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Galleria Umberto I
Visiting Naples
5th April 2026
5th Apr 26
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Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
340
photos
22
followers
48
following
93% complete
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
5th April 2026 9:55pm
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architecture
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