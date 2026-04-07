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342 / 365
Visiting the Amalfi coast - day 2
My get pushed challenge, abstract: Lines, textures, and forms out of context. Extra points for limited post processing.
Here is a detail from my day at Ravello on the Amalfi coast.
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
342
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22
followers
49
following
93% complete
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3
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365
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E-M5
Taken
7th April 2026 9:32am
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