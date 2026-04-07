Previous
Visiting the Amalfi coast - day 2 by matsonnestam
342 / 365

Visiting the Amalfi coast - day 2

My get pushed challenge, abstract: Lines, textures, and forms out of context. Extra points for limited post processing.

Here is a detail from my day at Ravello on the Amalfi coast.
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
93% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact