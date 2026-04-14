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Goin' North by matsonnestam
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Goin' North

14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
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Marj ace
Safe travels as you head north
April 14th, 2026  
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