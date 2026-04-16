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Ice cream in the sun by matsonnestam
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Ice cream in the sun

Springtime in Stockholm
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
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