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Work in progress at Slussen by matsonnestam
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Work in progress at Slussen

Works are still under way along the southern shore of Saltsjön in Stockholm.
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
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