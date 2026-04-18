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Stockholm - art in the subway by matsonnestam
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Stockholm - art in the subway

Visiting Stockholm, taking the subway to get around, noting the art everywhere. It calls itself the longest art gallery in the world covering all 100 stations along the 110 kms of rails.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
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Mats ace
Footnote: This shot is from the station Stadshagen along the blue line between the city centre and the suburbs in Järva built in the 1980's.

The particular scene depicts the local icehockey derby between Djurgården in blue and AIK in yellow, the two at the time and still today main sport rivalries in Stockholm (even though many Hammarby fans may disagree). If you walk along the platform you will see the artwork from the other side and suddenly it is the yellow team that is winning. A nice play with perspective. Myself, I really do prefer this point of view :)
April 18th, 2026  
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