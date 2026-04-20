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Narcissus by matsonnestam
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Narcissus

We call it the "Easter Lilly" in Sweden as its bright yellow colour fills most flowers beds around Easter time.
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
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