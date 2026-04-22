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Rehearsals by matsonnestam
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Rehearsals

Walking around the park of Stockholm in the early evening sun, noticing the dance group doing rehearsals.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
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