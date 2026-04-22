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Rehearsals
Walking around the park of Stockholm in the early evening sun, noticing the dance group doing rehearsals.
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
357
photos
22
followers
49
following
97% complete
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
22nd April 2026 7:23pm
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street
,
dance
,
sweden
,
stockholm
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