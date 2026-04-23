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358 / 365
Watching the Sky
A tree, modern houses and a lightest all seen from the ground. Shot with a remotely controlled iPhone.
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
358
photos
22
followers
49
following
98% complete
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Photo Details
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3
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2
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1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
23rd April 2026 8:25pm
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tree
,
architecture
,
skies
,
sweden
,
stockholm
,
from-the-ground
Sid
ace
always good to look for a new and interesting POV...
April 23rd, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh this pov makes the image amazing
April 23rd, 2026
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