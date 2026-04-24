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359 / 365
On her way
Waiting to board on the flight to Rome.
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
359
photos
22
followers
49
following
98% complete
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
24th April 2026 2:02pm
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waiting
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