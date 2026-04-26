Previous
Cucciolo - looking into the camera by matsonnestam
361 / 365

Cucciolo - looking into the camera

The cat, on the patio, in the shadows of the afternoon sun
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
98% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact