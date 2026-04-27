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Olive flower buds by matsonnestam
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Olive flower buds

Springtime, the olive tre is starting to set buds. Soon it will bloom.
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
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