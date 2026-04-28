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Iris by matsonnestam
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Iris

Purple, indeed it is purple.
28th April 2026 28th Apr 26

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
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Photo Details

🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Gorgeous!!
April 28th, 2026  
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